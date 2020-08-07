CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC helping parents prep for virtual learning | Free testing in Prince William Co. | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP Exclusive: Woman is 1st in US to get 2nd face transplant

Job losses, fear of virus complicate Latino voter hopes

Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Judge rejects pharmacy chains’ bid to toss opioid suits

Joe Arpaio loses sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid

Prosecutors investigating police who handcuffed Black girls

Kanye West’s nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin

Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

Portland protesters cause mayhem again, police officer hurt

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up