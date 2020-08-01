AP Top U.S. News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies Isaias…

NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies

Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

Ruling renews fairness debate in Boston Marathon bomber case

States eager to expand broadband, wary of CARES Act deadline

Latino leaders urge better promotion of free virus tests

Virtual school: Teachers want to improve but training varies

BOYCOTT GAMES: 1980 U.S. team finds overdue recognition

Health officials link US salmonella outbreak to red onions

Financially struggling zoos could be latest pandemic victims

