AP Top U.S. News at 11:01 p.m. EDT

August 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Milwaukee chief demoted over tear-gas use, other concerns

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out

Report: Many suspects in mass attacks experienced stressors

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Lack of study and oversight raises concerns about tear gas

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

New York attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA

Is it safe to reopen schools during the pandemic?

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

