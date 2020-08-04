AP Top U.S. News at 11:03 p.m. EDT

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases
Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 6
Virus ravages poor California county along Mexican border
California prosecutors ask NFL to take down shooting video
Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent
County pledges probe into health worker’s coronavirus death
Prospect of 2nd Boston Marathon bomber trial brings anguish
Police facing scrutiny in Elijah McClain case get new chief
Husband of DA charged with pulling gun on protesters in LA
Prosecutor seeking Trump’s taxes cites probe of his business
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.