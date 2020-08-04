CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:03 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 6

Virus ravages poor California county along Mexican border

California prosecutors ask NFL to take down shooting video

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent

County pledges probe into health worker’s coronavirus death

Prospect of 2nd Boston Marathon bomber trial brings anguish

Police facing scrutiny in Elijah McClain case get new chief

Husband of DA charged with pulling gun on protesters in LA

Prosecutor seeking Trump’s taxes cites probe of his business

