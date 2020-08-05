AP Top U.S. News at 9:16 p.m. EDT

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases
Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan
Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot
New chief of embattled Colorado force wants cops to see bias
Tribe, economy, even cemeteries hurt as virus hits Choctaws
Joe Arpaio clings to relevancy in what’s likely his last run
Girl Scouts sex-abuse claim included in NY civil case flurry
New Orleans sheriff regains authority over troubled jail
5 found dead in suspected arson fire at Denver home
Not easy eating green: Herbivores most at extinction risk
