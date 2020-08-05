CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College Park braces for influx of students | US response to virus met with incredulity abroad | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 9:16 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

New chief of embattled Colorado force wants cops to see bias

Tribe, economy, even cemeteries hurt as virus hits Choctaws

Joe Arpaio clings to relevancy in what’s likely his last run

Girl Scouts sex-abuse claim included in NY civil case flurry

New Orleans sheriff regains authority over troubled jail

5 found dead in suspected arson fire at Denver home

Not easy eating green: Herbivores most at extinction risk

