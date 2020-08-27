AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Laura moves toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana 17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha Curfew, National Guard after…

Laura moves toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana 17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha Curfew, National Guard after unrest in downtown Minneapolis New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire Rapid $5 coronavirus test doesn’t need specialty equipment Heeding warnings, Gulf Coast residents flee coming hurricane FBI shifts resources to ongoing unrest in Portland, Oregon Damage from whopper hurricanes rising for many reasons Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.