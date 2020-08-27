CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DOJ wants data on nursing care home deaths | What's with the updated testing advice? | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Laura moves toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Curfew, National Guard after unrest in downtown Minneapolis

New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion

Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home

Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

Rapid $5 coronavirus test doesn’t need specialty equipment

Heeding warnings, Gulf Coast residents flee coming hurricane

FBI shifts resources to ongoing unrest in Portland, Oregon

Damage from whopper hurricanes rising for many reasons

