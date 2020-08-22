CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts

Miami ICU nurse: I have never in my life seen so many deaths

Mississippi flag designs: Would they make good tattoos?

Mounting US deaths reveal an outsize toll on people of color

Quarantines, closures: Confusion reigns as schools reopen

2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

Ohio Republicans try to regroup in crucial state for Trump

Moderate Tulsa mayor faces fierce political crosscurrents

3 large corrals approved for western US wild horse roundups

Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

