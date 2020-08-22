As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts
Miami ICU nurse: I have never in my life seen so many deaths
Mississippi flag designs: Would they make good tattoos?
Mounting US deaths reveal an outsize toll on people of color
Quarantines, closures: Confusion reigns as schools reopen
2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast
Ohio Republicans try to regroup in crucial state for Trump
Moderate Tulsa mayor faces fierce political crosscurrents
3 large corrals approved for western US wild horse roundups
Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.