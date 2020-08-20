AP Top U.S. News at 11:23 p.m. EDT

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy
Working families enlist grandparents to help with the kids
Loughlin, Giannulli remain silent as they await prison fate
Police say Muslim man wasn’t mocked during fatal arrest
Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019
Montana governor presses to remove Trump’s public lands boss
Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
At least 3 people killed in Northern California wildfires
Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends
Mail-delivery concerns put spotlight on ballot deadlines
