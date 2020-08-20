CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:23 p.m. EDT

August 20, 2020

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Working families enlist grandparents to help with the kids

Loughlin, Giannulli remain silent as they await prison fate

Police say Muslim man wasn’t mocked during fatal arrest

Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019

Montana governor presses to remove Trump’s public lands boss

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

At least 3 people killed in Northern California wildfires

Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends

Mail-delivery concerns put spotlight on ballot deadlines

