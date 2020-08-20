AP Top U.S. News at 11:23 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy Working families enlist grandparents to help with the kids Loughlin, Giannulli remain silent as they await prison fate Police say Muslim man wasn't mocked during fatal arrest Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019 Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme At least 3 people killed in Northern California wildfires Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends Mail-delivery concerns put spotlight on ballot deadlines