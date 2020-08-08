CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC helping parents prep for virtual learning | Free testing in Prince William Co. | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:12 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Vote-by-mail worries: A ‘leaky pipeline’ in many states

Virus causing financial pain even for people still working

Census Bureau drop-outs complicate door-knocking efforts

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

Doctors, hospitals launch voter registration efforts

Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

Panel picks Fallon to run in Ratcliffe’s former district

Body removed months after hotel collapsed under construction

Shipyard, union reach tentative deal to end strike in Maine

Schools face big virus test as students return to classroom

