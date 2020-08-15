AP Top U.S. News at 10:53 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Fear, language barriers hinder immigrant contact-tracing New push on training officers how to stop abuse in own ranks Texas testing drops as schools reopen, prepare for football Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dead at 71 Former Illinois Gov. Thompson, who fought corruption, dies Forecasters look to learn from deadly Midwest wind storm Trump to withdraw Pendley's nomination as public lands chief Cuomo: Health workers to supervise annual 9/11 light tribute Homes with grandparents weigh virus risk as school starts Fear and empathy at LA funeral home serving Black families