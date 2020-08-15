CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fear, language barriers hinder immigrant contact-tracing

New push on training officers how to stop abuse in own ranks

Texas testing drops as schools reopen, prepare for football

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Former Illinois Gov. Thompson, who fought corruption, dies

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Midwest wind storm

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as public lands chief

Cuomo: Health workers to supervise annual 9/11 light tribute

Homes with grandparents weigh virus risk as school starts

Fear and empathy at LA funeral home serving Black families

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up