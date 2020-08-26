CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: Unrest grips…

AP PHOTOS: Unrest grips Wisconsin city after police shooting

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 2:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Unrest has gripped Kenosha for three nights after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police in the southeastern Wisconsin city.

On Tuesday night, two people were killed in an apparent vigilante attack after protests in response to Sunday’s shooting, which lawyers say has left Blake paralyzed and unable to walk.

Protesters, who have taken to the streets each night since Sunday, have repeatedly clashed with law enforcement in Kenosha, throwing bottles and shooting fireworks at officers. Police have responded by firing tear gas. Some in the demonstrating crowds have also vandalized businesses, damaged or destroyed buildings, and set dozens of fires.

On Wednesday, following the violence of the night before, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized 500 National Guard members to support local law enforcement around Kenosha, doubling the number of troops sent in.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up