5 things to know today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP PRAISES PROTESTERS, DEMOCRATS SAY HE’S INCITING VIOLENCE Democrats accused the president of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon.

2. STATE POLICE RETURNING TO PORTLAND Oregon State Police will help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.

3. CHINA’S XINJIANG IMPOSES DRACONIAN MEASURES TO FIGHT PANDEMIC The government is physically locking people in homes and arresting those who do not comply with strict quarantines.

4. LEBANON TURNS 100 Marking its centennial this week, many Lebanese feel that their experiment as a nation has failed and question their willingness to stay in the crises-riddled country.

5. LADY GAGA GETS MASKED UP The entertainer took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory. She also won five awards.

