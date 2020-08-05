CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » 5 Things to Know…

5 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 6:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HURRICANE LAURA POUNDS GULF COAST The storm roared ashore with 150 mph winds over southwestern Louisiana with whipping rains and pushing a surge of ocean water that could lead to catastrophic flooding and loss of life.

2. PENCE DEFENDS LAW ENFORCEMENT But the vice president made no mention of the Black Americans killed by police this year as he addressed Republican convention proceedings that unfolded amid new protests against racial injustice.

3. MILITIA PLEA MADE BEFORE DEADLY WISCONSIN ATTACK Calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were slain during the unrest.

4. IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL IN EUROPE Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities want to narrow learning gaps between haves and have-nots that deepened during virus lockdowns – and to get their parents back to work.

5. ‘FIGHTING FOR WHAT’S RIGHT’ NBA players didn’t come to Disney solely for a restart, they wanted social reform and the Milwaukee Bucks set off a chain of postponements in the sports world.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up