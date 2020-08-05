5 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. BIDEN VOWS…

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN VOWS TO DEFEAT TRUMP

Joe Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.

2. POSTMASTER TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify about disruptions in mail delivery as a Senate committee digs into changes in postal operations being made just as millions of Americans will be relying on mail-in ballots for the November election.

3. BELARUS AUTHORITIES RAISE PRESSURE ON OPPOSITION

Belarus’ authorities detain a leader of striking factory workers, raising pressure on the opposition amid massive protests against official election results.

4. “FULL HOUSE” STAR, HUSBAND TO BE SENTENCE IN COLLEGE BRIBERY PLOT

“Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are set to be sentenced for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into college.

5. FORMER SAILOR DETAILS MISCONDUCT BY SEALS

A former U.S. Navy sailor who was attached to a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon says the 2019 deployment to Iraq was marred by drinking and sexual misconduct.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.