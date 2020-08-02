CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » 2nd night of WNBA…

2nd night of WNBA games postponed following Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 2:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — 2nd night of WNBA games postponed following Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up