The Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — 2nd night of WNBA games postponed following Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake.

Listen now to WTOP News

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — 2nd night of WNBA games postponed following Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.