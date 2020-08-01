CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan wants to see Md. schools have in-person learning | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
1 killed, 3 firefighters injured after sidewalk collapses

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 2:38 PM

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — A county worker was killed and three firefighters were injured after a sidewalk in a Florida suburb collapsed on Friday.

The Seminole County Fire Department tweeted that firefighters responded to a report of a trapped person in Lake Mary. Officials say that the worker died and three firefighters were hurt.

Orlando television station WFTV reports that a county environmental service department worker was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk when it collapsed. The hole was near an electrical transformer and the three firefighters were shocked when the area became energized, according to WFTV.

Lake Mary is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Orlando.

