CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Md. man helps feed neighbors during pandemic | Start of FCPS school year delayed
Home » National News » White House says Trump…

White House says Trump delaying Saturday’s New Hampshire campaign rally, citing tropical storm

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — White House says Trump delaying Saturday’s New Hampshire campaign rally, citing tropical storm.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up