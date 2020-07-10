MIAMI (AP) — White House says Trump delaying Saturday’s New Hampshire campaign rally, citing tropical storm.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 10, 2020, 12:11 PM
MIAMI (AP) — White House says Trump delaying Saturday’s New Hampshire campaign rally, citing tropical storm.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.