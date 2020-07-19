Unclaimed lottery ticket set to expire

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An unclaimed lottery ticket worth nearly $100,000 is set to expire in Delaware. The Delaware News…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An unclaimed lottery ticket worth nearly $100,000 is set to expire in Delaware.

The Delaware News Journal reports that a $93,000 winning ticket sold at at a gas station in Elsmere is set to expire on Wednesday.

Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize before the tickets are no longer valid.

There three other winning lottery tickets in Delaware worth $20,000 that are still unclaimed.

