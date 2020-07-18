Treasurer announces mayoral bid in Wilmington

City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter filed Friday to challenge Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki for the party’s primary scheduled to be held in September.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A city treasurer in Delaware has joined the race for a mayoral seat in the state.

Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter filed Friday to challenge Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki for the party’s primary scheduled to be held in September, The Delaware News Journal reported.

She joins former City Councilman Justen Wright, who was the first to officially challenge Purzycki,

Her husband, former state Rep. Charles Potter Jr., is running for an at-large seat on the city council.

Purzycki’s administration filed a lawsuit against Jones-Potter last year over the scope of her powers as city treasurer.

Both agreed in May to try to resolve the issue outside of court.

