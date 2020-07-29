CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Ocean City requires face masks on boardwalk | Dr. Fauci on virus response | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Tracy Morgan, wife to divorce after 5 years of marriage

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 5:12 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage

The actor-comedian’s representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce.

“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan and Wollover married after the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash. One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured.

The crash happened when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.

Morgan and Wollover have a 7-year-old daughter. The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

