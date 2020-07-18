CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Governments around world eye tougher steps to fight virus | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Teenager in stable condition…

Teenager in stable condition after being shot

The Associated Press

July 18, 2020, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old Delaware boy is in stable condition after being shot.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the boy was shot early Saturday in Wilmington.

It was the fifth reported shooting in the city this week.

There have been 19 shooting victims in the city so far in July, with ten of them being minors.

Police did not release the boy’s name and said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up