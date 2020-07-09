WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court won’t allow Congress to get Trump tax and financial records, for now.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 9, 2020, 10:22 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court won’t allow Congress to get Trump tax and financial records, for now.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.