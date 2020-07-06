CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | Mandatory face masks? Not just a US debate
Home » National News » Supreme Court rules states…

Supreme Court rules states can require presidential electors to back popular vote winner

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 10:11 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court rules states can require presidential electors to back popular vote winner.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

