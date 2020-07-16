TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for second federal execution in as many days.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 16, 2020, 2:59 AM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for second federal execution in as many days.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.