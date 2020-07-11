CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery County back-to-school plan blends remote learning, in-class instruction | Start of FCPS school year delayed | Trump wears mask during Walter Reed visit
Home » National News » Search of lake for…

Search of lake for missing “Glee” star to resume Sunday

The Associated Press

July 11, 2020, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up