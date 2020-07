WHISTLING STRAIGHTS, Wis. (AP) — Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of COVID-19 pandemic; had been set for…

WHISTLING STRAIGHTS, Wis. (AP) — Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of COVID-19 pandemic; had been set for Sept. 25-27.

