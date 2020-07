NEW YORK (AP) — Report: Regis Philbin, longtime TV personality and host of “Live!” and “Who Wants to Be a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Report: Regis Philbin, longtime TV personality and host of “Live!” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” dies at 88.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.