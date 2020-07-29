Regulators lose bid to avoid subpoenas in wastewater case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by state environmental regulators to evade a judge’s ruling…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by state environmental regulators to evade a judge’s ruling ordering them to turn over information to property owners suing a poultry processing company over wastewater violations.

The court ruled Tuesday that the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control had not met the legal standards for a review of the judge’s April ruling.

Environmental officials have unsuccessfully sought to quash subpoenas from the plaintiffs for DNREC documents related to wastewater, sludge facilities and groundwater at the Mountaire Farms plant in Millsboro, and nearby wells.

The plaintiffs also want to depose five DNREC employees.

