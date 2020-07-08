CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Prosecutor: 14-year-old’s plea leads to trafficking arrests

The Associated Press

July 8, 2020, 2:51 PM

FRAZER, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a message from a 14-year-old girl on Facebook saying “I don’t want to be here anymore” helped secure her rescue and led to arrests in what authorities call a sex trafficking ring in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Chester County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the girl was rescued May 30 from a Malvern convenience store parking lot after being held for weeks.

Prosecutors and East Whiteland Township police arrested three men on charges of running the alleged organization.

District Attorney Deborah Ryan said authorities are trying to determine if there were other victims.

