Police: Gunman shoots 2 officers in Texas, 1 hit in holster

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 3:52 AM

RENO, Texas (AP) — Two law enforcement officers were shot and a third was nearly wounded when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire on them in Texas, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting happened when officers responded to a home Thursday night in Parker County, Reno Police Chief Tony Simmons said in an emailed statement.

A Reno officer was shot in the arm and a Parker County deputy was also wounded, Simmons said. The officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, but the extent of the deputy’s injuries were unknown. The deputy was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

A bullet struck a second Reno officer’s stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot, Simmons said.

Authorities responded after a caller said her son had a gun and was making threats, Simmons said.

Reno is about 22 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

