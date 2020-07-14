Police: Delaware shop owner threw pizza at attempted robber

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a pizza shop owner used his available resources to fend off a…

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a pizza shop owner used his available resources to fend off a robbery attempt by a man with a machete.

They say he threw a pizza at him. A state police news release says it happened Friday as the owner of Stargate Pizza in Greenwood was closing down his shop for the night.

He told troopers that a man with a machete approached him demanding money.

He said he didn’t have any and then threw the pizza.

The release says the suspect then fled and the store owner was unhurt.

The news release doesn’t say what happened to the pizza.

