Police: 6 children, 2 adults injured in crash in Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Delaware say several children were hospitalized after a sport utility vehicle overturned and later became engulfed by fire ate Saturday.

Delaware State Police on Sunday said two 3-year-olds and a 6-year-old were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, while a 10-year-old and two 2-year-olds were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police say the six children were properly restrained but none were seated in child safety seats.

The crash happened around 11:37 p.m. Saturday on Delaware’s Coastal Highway.

Police said the SUV left the road and struck a barrier.

The impact sent the vehicle across the road, and it overturned several times.

