Police: 4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills sibling

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 11:01 AM

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — A 4-year-old Tennessee child has accidentally shot and killed a younger sibling, police said.

Officers were called to the Bristol Regional Medical Center Saturday night when a child arrived with a gunshot wound, news outlets reported, citing a police statement issued Monday. The child, who was under the age of 2, died before officers arrived, police said.

The child’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting happened at the children’s home while the parents were there and the parents took the wounded child to the hospital, Bristol police said.

Investigators were trying to determine how the 4-year-old obtained an unsecured gun.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

