Plan seeks to expand training airspace over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Yeager Airport and the West Virginia National Guard hope to expand military training airspace.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the plan would designate a 2,000-square-mile swath of airspace over southern West Virginia as a Military Operations Area. It would accommodate training by armed forces aviators.

The Yeager-Guard plan for creating a southern West Virginia Military Operations Area is in its infancy. But planning and regulatory work are nearing completion for a major expansion of the state’s only existing training zone for military aircraft.

The Evers Military Operating Area now includes airspace above 450 square miles of Pocahontas, Randolph and Pendleton counties.

