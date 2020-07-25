CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Plan seeks to expand training airspace over West Virginia

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 9:06 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Yeager Airport and the West Virginia National Guard hope to expand military training airspace.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the plan would designate a 2,000-square-mile swath of airspace over southern West Virginia as a Military Operations Area. It would accommodate training by armed forces aviators.

The Yeager-Guard plan for creating a southern West Virginia Military Operations Area is in its infancy. But planning and regulatory work are nearing completion for a major expansion of the state’s only existing training zone for military aircraft.

The Evers Military Operating Area now includes airspace above 450 square miles of Pocahontas, Randolph and Pendleton counties.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

