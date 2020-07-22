CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC updates face mask order | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says tsunami warning for Alaska has been canceled

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 4:40 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says tsunami warning for Alaska has been canceled.

