Ohio officer shot and killed responding to disturbance call

The Associated Press

July 4, 2020, 5:41 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in Ohio was shot and killed while responding to a call overnight, officials said.

The officer was met with gunfire after arriving at a Home Depot parking lot in Toledo, news outlets reported. Fire Chief Brian Byrd said the officer was Anthony Dia in a broadcast to the emergency radio network, according to the news outlets.

Witnesses told reporters that police were called after a suspect came to the area and caused a disturbance, and the suspect later shot the officer.

A Toledo police sergeant responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking information by saying Toledo Police Chief George Kral would hold a press conference at 6 a.m.

