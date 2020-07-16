New Jersey regulators mulling Eldorado buyout of Caesars

New Jersey gambling regulators plan to vote Friday on the last approval needed for Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s huge $17.3…

The deal directly affects four of nine casinos in Atlantic City. The state Casino Control Commission decided Thursday that two competitors _ the Hard Rock Atlantic City and the Ocean Casino Resort _ asked too late for time to comment.

The merger would give Eldorado control of 52 properties in 16 U.S. states _ plus sites in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Canada and a golf course in Macau.

