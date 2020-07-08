CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen | US marks 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Network: Shepard Smith joins CNBC for weeknight news program

The Associated Press

July 8, 2020, 3:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith will join CNBC for a weeknight program, the network announced Wednesday.

“The News with Shepard Smith” will feature “fact-based storytelling,” the network said, and put Smith back in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot where he was during the early part of his career at Fox News. CNBC says the show will launch in the fall.

Smith abruptly quit Fox last fall after being at the network since its start.

NBC News has recently talked about giving CNBC a new look to compete with Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN, routinely the most popular networks on cable television.

“We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise,” said Mark Hoffman, CNBC chairman. “We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

