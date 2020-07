The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1.3 million laid-off workers sought unemployment benefits last week amid resurgent viral outbreak.

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1.3 million laid-off workers sought unemployment benefits last week amid resurgent viral outbreak.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.