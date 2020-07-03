CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plan blends remote and in-class learning | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » National News » MLB has 38 positive…

MLB has 38 positive COVID-19 tests as training resumes; 31 players and 7 staff among 19 teams

The Associated Press

July 3, 2020, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — MLB has 38 positive COVID-19 tests as training resumes; 31 players and 7 staff among 19 teams.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up