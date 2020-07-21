CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Minnesota judge lifts gag order in case against 4 ex-officers charged in death of George Floyd

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 5:01 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota judge lifts gag order in case against 4 ex-officers charged in death of George Floyd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

