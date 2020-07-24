CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Anne Arundel Co. restrictions on Friday | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Mel Gibson has recovered after coronavirus hospitalization

The Associated Press

July 24, 2020, 12:19 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mel Gibson spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19, his representative said Friday.

The 64-year-old actor and director has completely recovered and is doing “great” according to the rep. He also said Gibson has tested negative “numerous times” since then.

Gibson is the latest in a long string of high profile figures to go public with coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.

The U.S. has more than 4 million known cases of the coronavirus, with more than 140,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

