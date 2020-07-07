CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Metro inquiring about future commuting plans | Prince George's Co. teachers have questions about reopening plans
Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 11:44 AM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday it was investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The Corps said in a tweet that military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 6:30 a.m. and cordoned off the area.

“We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time,” the tweet said.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

