Man shot to death in Delaware city identified

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s largest city say a weekend shooting left a 35-year-old man dead and a…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s largest city say a weekend shooting left a 35-year-old man dead and a 16-year-old boy wounded.

Wilmington police said on Monday that Abel Rivera-Mojica died at a hospital following Saturday night’s shooting.

Officers who arrived at the scene at 9 p.m. located both Rivera-Mojica and the teenager, whom authorities have not identified publicly.

The youth was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The shootings remained under investigation on Monday, as officers are still seeking information from the public about what happened.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.