Man arrested in connection with Delaware church fire

A Delaware man has been accused of setting multiple fires inside a church sanctuary.

GLASGOW, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been accused of setting multiple fires inside a church sanctuary.

News outlets report the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office arrested Thomas Loftis III Thursday in connection with fire that happened at Reach Church.

The blaze on Monday caused approximately $250,000 in damages.

The Delaware News Journal reports Loftis was captured just hours after the office released images that showed the suspect and a car they believed he used during the alleged arson.

He is being charged with arson, burglary and criminal mischief.

It is not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.