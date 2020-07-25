CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC order starts Monday on travel from 'high-risk areas' | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Man arrested in connection…

Man arrested in connection with Delaware church fire

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 12:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLASGOW, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been accused of setting multiple fires inside a church sanctuary.

News outlets report the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office arrested Thomas Loftis III Thursday in connection with fire that happened at Reach Church.

The blaze on Monday caused approximately $250,000 in damages.

The Delaware News Journal reports Loftis was captured just hours after the office released images that showed the suspect and a car they believed he used during the alleged arson.

He is being charged with arson, burglary and criminal mischief.

It is not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up