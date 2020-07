NEW YORK (AP) — In first big deal since COVID-19 shook energy sector, Chevron takes over Noble in $5 billion,…

NEW YORK (AP) — In first big deal since COVID-19 shook energy sector, Chevron takes over Noble in $5 billion, all-stock acquisition.

