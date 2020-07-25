CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC order starts Monday on travel from 'high-risk areas' | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Hanna upgraded to hurricane…

Hanna upgraded to hurricane as system nears southern Texas coast, U.S. National Hurricane Center says

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 7:54 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Hanna upgraded to hurricane as system nears southern Texas coast, U.S. National Hurricane Center says.

