MIAMI (AP) — Hanna upgraded to hurricane as system nears southern Texas coast, U.S. National Hurricane Center says.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 25, 2020, 7:54 AM
