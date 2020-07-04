FOURTH OF JULY: FAQs on flyovers & fireworks | DC-area celebrations | Metro's July Fourth service | Beach Weather | More News
Gettysburg reckons with Confederacy symbols

The Associated Press

July 4, 2020, 3:01 AM

PHILADELPHIA — In Gettysburg, the Confederate flag may not fly on borough property, but it’s a symbol that tourists — about one million per year — are used to seeing the city of 7,700.

They can buy Confederate bath mats and bikinis in town gift shops, or order one of eight burgers named after Confederate generals at a local bar.

The Gen. Robert E. Lee burger has ham and Swiss.

