ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida shatters national record with 15,300 new confirmed coronavirus cases.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 12, 2020, 11:27 AM
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida shatters national record with 15,300 new confirmed coronavirus cases.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.