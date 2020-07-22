CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Fire Marshal: Delaware church fire act of arson

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 5:15 AM

GLASGOW, Del. (AP) — Authorities said a fire inside the sanctuary of a Delaware church was started by an act of arson.

State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Robert Fox said multiple fires were started inside Reach Church Monday night by an “unknown subject igniting combustible material.”

Firefighters arrived at the church around 11 p.m. Monday and had to cut holes in the church’s steeple to ventilate the building. No one was injured.

The fire caused approximately $250,000 in damages.

Rev. Chuck L. Betters said the church was planning to reopen for in-person services on Aug. 2, months after hosting outdoor and online services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

